ElectionResults2023: LP Calls For Removal Of Imo REC

...Says, Imo voters were disenfranchised, harassed

The Labour Party in Imo State has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deliberately disenfranchised voters in the state in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The party, therefore, called for the immediate removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu and all Electoral Officers and SPOs in the state.

In a press conference in Owerri, Monday, the Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Ambrose Onyekwere, submitted that Labour Party has rejected in advance all results for the House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 11, 2023, if conducted by the current REC in the state.

Dr Onyekwere said the election was marred by the late arrival of voting materials at the polling units, non-conduct of election at many polling units, deliberate subversion of the electoral process by INEC officials, manipulation of BVAS, and intimidation and harassment.

The chairman stated that elections did not hold in seven out of the 11 electoral wards in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo North Senatorial Zone, but said INEC was about declaring the senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, as winners of the elections.

Onyekwere maintained that the Labour Party, from the outcome of the elections, won a landslide from the presidential to the House of Representatives.

He stated that the failure of INEC to upload the results in its portal has raised concerns and shown the insincerity of the electoral umpire.

