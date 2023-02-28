2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: LP Floors APC, PDP In Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) the winner of the Delta State presidential election.

LP 341,866
APC 90,183
PDP 161,600
NNPP 3,122

While LP won 18 Local Government Areas. PDP which is the ruling party in the state won seven LGAs and APC lost all.

The state Collation Officer, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill, supported by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Rev Monday Tom-Udoh, announced this in Asaba, the state capital a few minutes ago.

Adedayo Babatunde
