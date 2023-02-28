ElectionResults2023: Ned Nwoko Wins Delta North Senatorial Seat

Billionaire business mogul and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Delta North, Ned Nwoko has been declared the winner of the Delta North Senatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Nwoko winner after he polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Kennedy Kanma, who got 86,121 votes and the incumbent, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi of the APC who polled 36,816 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba.

The INEC returning officer said the PDP senatorial candidate, Nwoko won in Aniocha North, Ika North East, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs to emerge, the winner, while the Labour Party won Ika South, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAs.

