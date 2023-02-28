2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Ned Nwoko Wins Delta North Senatorial Seat

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Billionaire business mogul and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Delta North, Ned Nwoko has been declared the winner of the Delta North Senatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Nwoko winner after he polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Kennedy Kanma, who got 86,121 votes and the incumbent, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi of the APC who polled 36,816 votes.

The Returning Officer, Dr Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced the results at the INEC collation centre in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba.

The INEC returning officer said the PDP senatorial candidate, Nwoko won in Aniocha North, Ika North East, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs to emerge, the winner, while the Labour Party won Ika South, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAs.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Kano North Senatorial Election Results

Posted on Author Mohammed Kabir

KANO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT RESULT: (1) Gwarzo LGA Returning Officer – Dr Ado Bello RAs – 10 Total Registered votes – 116, 202 Total Accredited votes – 44, 329 APC – 23, 834 PDP – 1, 752 NNPP – 17, 1818 LP – 74 Total valid votes – 43, 205 Rejected votes – 743 Total […]
Politics

Issue-based campaign and 2023 polls

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Safe for the current fireworks renting the airwaves among presidential campaign spokespersons, the election campaign which will commence on September 28 would probably be dominated by issues which are germane to the needs of the electorate. The electorate may not require ballistic resistant helmets to survive the period but may have to dissect campaign promises […]
Politics

2023 Presidential Poll: Personalities to watch

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports on

Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi top list of Nigerians who’ll shape 2023 presidential election   From President Muhamadu Buhari to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the frontrunners in the presidential race and the nation’s former leaders, FELIX NWANERI reports on personalities to watch in the 2023 presidential election   Nigerians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica