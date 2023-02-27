ElectionResults2023: Obi Beats Tinubu, Atiku To Win Edo

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has been declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Edo State.

Releasing the final results of the election in Edo State, the INEC’s State Collation Officer, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said the

“total registered voters are 2,501,081, accredited voters are 603,894.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC ) scored 144,471; the LP scored 331,163; New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) scored 2,743, while the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) scored 89,585.

“Total valid votes = 581,266

Rejected votes = 19,129

Total votes cast = 600,395.”

