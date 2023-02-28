2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Plateau

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi won Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau State after scoring the highest number of votes.

The State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor Federal University, Lafia, Professor Abdulrahman who announced the result at the INEC Office Jos on Monday night said Peter Obi scored a total of 466,272 to win the poll in the state with the APC coming closely second with 307,195 votes.

From the results announced at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation centre in Jos, the Labour Party candidate won in 11 out of the 17 local government areas of the state.

While Tinubu won two LGAs and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar won three LGAs.

Obi won in Jos South, Bassa, Shendam, Pankshin, Bokkos, Mangu, Langtang North, Riyom, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, Jos North LGAs

The APC won in Kanke, Kanam, and Wase LGAs while the PDP won in, Langtang South, Mikang, and Quaanpan LGAs.

The breakdown of the result is as follows:

Total Number of 2,755,017

Accredited Voters 1,139,393

APC – 307,195

LP – 466,272

NNPP – 8869

PDP – 243,808

PRP – 49201

1,088,170 – VALID VOTES

22,994 – REJECTED VOTES

1,111,164 TOTAL VOTE CAST

