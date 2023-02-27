ElectionResults2023: Obi Floors Tinubu, Atiku In Enugu Presidential Election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has cleared the entire 17 local government areas of Enugu State in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The results as declared by the collation officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in various Local Government Areas shows that other political parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) could not score five per cent.

The breakdown of the results are below:

No of registered voters 80312

Accredited Voters 12217

A -5

AA -0

AAC 1

ADC 4

ADC 2

APC 64

APGA 18

PRP – 0

SDP- 1

YPP -0

ZLP- 12

TOTAL VALID VOTES,-11889

REJECTED VOTES – 305

TOTAL VOTE CAST 12194

Like this: Like Loading...