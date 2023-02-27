2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Obi Floors Tinubu, Atiku In Enugu Presidential Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has cleared the entire 17 local government areas of Enugu State in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The results as declared by the collation officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in various Local Government Areas shows that other political parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) could not score five per cent.

The breakdown of the results are below:

No of registered voters 80312

Accredited Voters 12217

A -5

AA -0

AAC 1

ADC 4

ADC 2

APC 64

APGA 18

PRP – 0

SDP- 1

YPP -0

ZLP- 12

TOTAL VALID VOTES,-11889

REJECTED VOTES – 305

TOTAL VOTE CAST 12194

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Politics

Subsidy: Anxiety as Reps embark on another probe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives last week constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate petroleum subsidy payments in the last 10 years. PHILIP NYAM writes on the danger ahead Worried by protracted scarcity of petroleum products despite huge sums of money said to be spent on subsidy by the Federal Government, the House of Representatives recently […]
Politics

Edo’s House of Commotion

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA in this report

CAJETAN MMUTA in this report highlights issues that sparked the latest intrigues and power play that eventually led to the dramatic impeachment of the embattled former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Frank Abumere Okiye and the last minute commuting of his ouster to resignation by the lawmakers   Precisely on June […]
Politics

S/’West Caretaker C’ttee nullifies suspension of 5 Ondo PDP chieftains

Posted on Author Reporter

Sues for peace The South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the suspension of five chieftains of the party in Ondo State, saying their suspension by the state’s Working Committee fell short of procedures as laid down in the party’s Constitution. Chief Oyedele Ibini, Hon. Lad Ojomo, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, […]

