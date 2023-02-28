2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Obi Wins Imo As Tinubu, Atiku Trail

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election held in Imo State.

The returning officer for the state, Charles Esimone, who reeled out the results on Tuesday at the Commission’s headquarters in Owerri, said that Obi polled a total of 352,904 votes while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 66,171 votes, with Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP garnering 30,044 and 1,536 votes respectively.

Results were collated in 26 out of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to the returning officer, results from Njaba LGA were not collated because of violence.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party and the PDP in Imo state have sustained their calls for the immediate removal of the Imo Resident Electoral Commission Chairperson, Prof. Sylvia Agu, who the parties have accused of allegedly displaying partisan tendencies.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Collins Opurozor told our correspondent that “the same Njaba where Governor Hope Uzodinma and INEC claim they could produce the result for the presidential election due to violence, is the same place they are manufacturing results for the House of Representatives and Senatorial elections in the area.

“Imo INEC as an institution is sold out to the Imo state government and the REC is in bed with the APC leadership in the state.

She is compromised, partisan and has to go for any semblance of credible election to take place in Imo.”

