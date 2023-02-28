2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Ooni Sues For Peace, Says Masses Have Suffered Enough

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has appealed to all stakeholders in the ongoing presidential election particularly politicians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be matured in their conducts in order for peace to reign.

In an emergency press release issued by the Director, Media and Public Affairs,
Ooni’s Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare, at the Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife on Tuesday, the Ooni who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), explained that Nigerians particularly the low income earners have been waiting patiently for the electioneering period to be over for them to resume normal activities.

“The imbroglio developing from the Presidential election of Saturday is unnecessary, distracting and totally unacceptable.

“The nation does not need it at the moment. All over the world, elections are known to be disputed. And the tension must be addressed in a way in line with law of the land and in accordance with the best global practices.”

“All politicians involved and their respective political parties without exception not to do anything capable of heating up the polity as this dangerously amounts to torching up a simmering fire of Nigerian cohesion.

“The Ooni of Ife in his capacity as the Co-chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) hereby charges the nation’s electoral body to remain on the path of fairness, equity and justice as it sets to complete the process of announcing the result of the election as adopted in global best standard.”

In the same vein, the Ooni urged Nigerians to remain patient and understanding of the fact that the country is far bigger than all entities and personalities.

“Nigeria and indeed some Nigerians are yet to recover from the hurts that emanated from the mismanagement of the #ENDSARS protest, that is why we must be watchful of our conducts and speeches.

“Nigerians have suffered enough and any form of uproar will add to the already harsh condition of living for Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable amongst us. I equally urge our youths to resist all pressure to be utilized by unpatriotic elements as thugs.” The Ooni stated.

