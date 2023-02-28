ElectionResults2023: PDP Defeats Incumbent APC Senator In Niger South Senatorial District

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Ndalikali has been declared the winner of the Niger South (Zone A) Senatorial District election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that the Niger South Senatorial District comprises Bida, Lavun, Edati, Mokwa, Gbako, Katcha, Agaie and Lapai local government areas.

Announcing the results, Niger South Senatorial District Returning Officer, Prof Abubakar Muhammad-Bitagi said Ndalikali secured the seat with 100,498 votes to beat his closest opponent, Alhaji Muhammad Bima-Enagi of the All Progressives Party (APC) who got 97,453 votes.

Accordingly, he said, “l, hereby, declare that Mr Peter Ndalikali of the PDP has won the senatorial election held on 25th day of February 2023 and has certified the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.

