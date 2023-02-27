ElectionResults2023: PDP, LP, Others Reject Ekiti Presidential Result

The agents of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have jointly rejected the presidential election result of Ekiti State, saying the figures presented by the state collation officer, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, could not be added up.

Prof. Lasisi who presented the result of the election on Sunday, said out of a total number of 315, 058 accredited voters for the election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 201, 494 while the PDP and LP candidates scored 89, 554 and 11, 397 votes respectively.

But Senator Dino Melaye, an agent of the PDP said the 301, 558 accredited did not add up with the votes recorded for the parties, arguing that there was an over the voting of 15, 590.

LP and Action Alliance (AA) agents supported his submission and called for the rejection of the Ekiti result.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, however, said the figure quoted was different from what was presented by the state collation officer.

Party agents also tackled the commission for failure to upload polling unit election results.

Their demand that the uploaded results should be displayed alongside the physically collated ones “for us to know where BVAS was bypassed,” was rejected by the INEC Chairman.

Prof. Yakubu told them that their request was handled at the ward collation level where the parties have agents.

Meanwhile, three additional state results have been presented bringing the number of states so far declared to four.

Out of the four states, APC won three and PDP one.

APC won in Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo, while PDP won in Osun State.

Like this: Like Loading...