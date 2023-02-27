2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: PDP Replies LP, Says Show Proof Wike Is Working For Tinubu

Following the Labour Party (LP) allegation that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is working for the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the party to tender evidence to back their claims.

The State PDP Campaign Council in a statement issued said the allegation by LP that Wike was working for Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election held in the state was baseless.

Recall that the state Labour Party on Saturday night took its official Twitter page to allege that Wike influenced the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the state in favour of the APC in his village, Rumueme.

The post read, “This is from a returning officer with INEC. Rumueme 7A 034, Gov. Wike’s Village. Wike is at the rec centre to influence results in favour of APC. Obi won hands down in Rivers.”

However, in its reaction, the Director, of Publicity and Communications, Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke asked the Labour Party to show proof of its allegation.

He noted that the claim is baseless because Governor Wike is neither INEC nor its official and can not stop them from doing their duties.

He said “This is all nonsense! Governor Nyesom Wike does not own INEC and urges the Labour Party to show proof of its allegations.

“Similarly, he cannot stop staff of the commission from carrying out their legitimate function. INEC on its part has not issued any statement suggesting that its staff are being harassed. So, where are these unverified allegations coming from?

“We are tired of listening to baseless claims that are not backed by verifiable facts. Those who are accusing Governor Nyesom Wike of attempting to suppress votes should show verifiable proof.

“They have neither provided pictorial or video evidence of the governor in any INEC facility nor shown audio proof of the governor engaging INEC officials to justify their spurious claims.

“Governor Wike knows the implication of doing such a thing. Let me say emphatically that Wike will never do such a thing. This is all trash.”

