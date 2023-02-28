ElectionResults2023: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Ebonyi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has defeated his APC and PDP counterparts, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in Ebonyi State.

Tinubu came second while the Atiku placed third in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election.

The results were on Tuesday announced at the Ebonyi State INEC headquarters in Abakaliki, the State capital

The Collation Officer for the state, Prof Charles Igwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), announced the final results.

He noted that out of a total of 1563529 registered voters, only 337887 voters were accredited.

He said that Obi garnered 259738 while Tinubu got 42402 votes and Atiku scored 13503 votes.

According to him, the valid votes were 325351 while 11990 votes were rejected bringing the total votes cast to 337341.

Votes scored by all the political parties are as follows: A-178, AA-248, AAC-264, ADC-477, ADP-327, APC-42402, APGA-4120, APM-367 and APP-182,

Others are BP-342, LP-259738, NNPP-1661, NRM-187, PDP-13503, PRP -83, SDP-150, YPP-197 and ZLP-925.

Like this: Like Loading...