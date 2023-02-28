2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Ebonyi

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has defeated his APC and PDP counterparts, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in Ebonyi State.

Tinubu came second while the Atiku placed third in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election.

The results were on Tuesday announced at the Ebonyi State INEC headquarters in Abakaliki, the State capital

The Collation Officer for the state, Prof Charles Igwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), announced the final results.

He noted that out of a total of 1563529 registered voters, only 337887 voters were accredited.

He said that Obi garnered 259738 while Tinubu got 42402 votes and Atiku scored 13503 votes.

According to him, the valid votes were 325351 while 11990 votes were rejected bringing the total votes cast to 337341.

Votes scored by all the political parties are as follows: A-178, AA-248, AAC-264, ADC-477, ADP-327, APC-42402, APGA-4120, APM-367 and APP-182,

Others are BP-342, LP-259738, NNPP-1661, NRM-187, PDP-13503, PRP -83, SDP-150, YPP-197 and ZLP-925.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Senate: Revelations at interface with MDAs on 2023-2025 MTEF/FSP

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID monitored a week-long interactive sessions between the Senate Committee on Finance and revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), and reports on the outcome of the meetings The Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), […]
Politics

Obiozor’ll advance Igbo cause –Ikimi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former Minister of External Affairs and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tom Ikimi, has felicitated with Prof. George Obiozor on his election as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, saying he will use his wealth of experience and vast network to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.   In a […]
Politics

NDDC Board: Twists and turns of Senate confirmation

Posted on Author Chukwu David

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the Senate recently shunned its convention to confirm members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board Three years ago, 2019 to be precise, President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded a list of 16 nominees to the Senate for confirmation for appointment as chairman, managing director, directors and members of the Niger […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica