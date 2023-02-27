2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Peter Obi Leading In Seven LGs In Delta

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi has maintained a steady lead in Seven Local Government Areas as Delta State Collation Centre resumes on Monday, February 27.

With nine local government results announced so far, Labour Party won seven leaving the rest two LGAs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to win any Local Government in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Below are the results from the nine local governments announced so far

1. Bomadi

No of Reg. Votes -102,003
No of Acc. Votes -11,003

APC – 2,421

LP- 3,134

PDP- 4,429

No of valid votes -10,306
Rejected votes -639

2. Ndokwa West

No reg. votes – 104,744
No of acc. votes – 27,859

APC – 3,840

LP – 12,889

PDP – 8,599

No of valid votes – 25,927
Rejected votes – 1,932

3. Ethiope East

No of Reg. votes – 111,271
No of acc. votes -28,805

APC – 6,314

LP – 10,806

PDP – 7,854

No of valid votes – 26,297
No of votes cast – 28,454
Rejected votes – 2,157

4. Aniocha South

No of Reg votes – 98,575
No of acc votes – 22,976

APC – 1,686

LP – 14,208

PDP – 4,602

Valid votes – 21,416
Rejected votes -1,560
Votes cast – 22,976.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

