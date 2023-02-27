ElectionResults2023: Peter Obi Leading In Seven LGs In Delta

The Presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi has maintained a steady lead in Seven Local Government Areas as Delta State Collation Centre resumes on Monday, February 27.
With nine local government results announced so far, Labour Party won seven leaving the rest two LGAs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to win any Local Government in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Below are the results from the nine local governments announced so far
1. Bomadi
No of Reg. Votes -102,003
No of Acc. Votes -11,003
APC – 2,421
LP- 3,134
PDP- 4,429
No of valid votes -10,306
Rejected votes -639
2. Ndokwa West
No reg. votes – 104,744
No of acc. votes – 27,859
APC – 3,840
LP – 12,889
PDP – 8,599
No of valid votes – 25,927
Rejected votes – 1,932
3. Ethiope East
No of Reg. votes – 111,271
No of acc. votes -28,805
APC – 6,314
LP – 10,806
PDP – 7,854
No of valid votes – 26,297
No of votes cast – 28,454
Rejected votes – 2,157
4. Aniocha South
No of Reg votes – 98,575
No of acc votes – 22,976
APC – 1,686
LP – 14,208
PDP – 4,602
Valid votes – 21,416
Rejected votes -1,560
Votes cast – 22,976.