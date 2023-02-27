ElectionResults2023: Peter Obi Wins Presidential Election In Lagos, Defeats Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has been declared the winner ofSaturday’s election in Lagos State, Nigeria’s most populous state.

The former governor of Anambra State secured 582,454 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 572, 606 votes.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar came a distance third with 75,750 votes.

A total of 1,347,152 people were accredited for the election in Lagos, a state where Tinubu has a lot of political control and influence.

Though Tinubu’s APC won in the majority of the 20 local governments in Lagos (11), Mr Obi’s total votes were more, while he also won in the remaining nine local government areas.

The result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been described by many analysts as a demystification of Tinubu, who had been predicted to win the state where he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

The results announced by the electoral umpire state’s collation centre on Monday morning are below.

Accredited voters 1,347152

A — 3069

AA — 498

AAC — 1597

ADC– 5789

ADP — 2439

APC — 572,606

APGA — 2316

APM — 709

APP — 371

BP — 1837

LP — 582454

NNPP — 8,442

LRM — 609

PDP — 75,750

PRP — 1120

SDP — 772

YPP — 1109

ZLP — 9964

Valid votes 1271451

Rejected 64278

Total votes cast 1335729

