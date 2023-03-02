ElectionResults2023: Police Ban Rallies, Celebrations In Kebbi

The operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command on Wednesday banned all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters following the victory of their parties.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Abubakar said, “The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against the winners or losers in respect of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections have been banned with immediate effect in the state.

“In the light of the above, any deliberate attempt to violate the ban or cause breakdown of law and order by any group under whatever guise will not be tolerated.”

The police spokesperson said that security agents had been deployed and directed to ensure full enforcement across the state.

He warned members of the public to desist from any act capable of disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Abubakar said that the police command in collaboration with relevant security agencies in the state were fully prepared to deal decisively with violators in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontogara, is using this medium to assure the good people of Kebbi State that the command will remain resolute in discharging its constitutional responsibility.

“Officers and men of the command are always ready to ensure public security and safety to enable them to go about their lawful businesses without any fear or molestation,” he assured.

