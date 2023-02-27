ElectionResults2023: Presidential Election Results For Nembe, Bayelsa

There was a mellow drama at the Bayelsa INEC office as the collation officer for Nembe local government Dr Comfort Mbachu of Federal University Otuoke announced that her colleague in the collation business was nowhere to be found.

The collation officer had read out the presidential result Sunday night but it was discovered that the result wasn’t adding up.

The INEC officer from Abuja asked her to go back and do some cross-checks and come back.

The session was supposed to resume by eleven O’clock on Sunday night but didn’t come up.

On Monday she came back and still there were discrepancies. She was also sent back.

When the collation resumed around five o’clock in the evening, a report came that her second cannot be reached on phone but she later appeared and the result was read amidst protest that it should be canceled but the INEC national officer used her power to accept the result so that the head office will take their decision.

The result went as follows

A:12

AA’ 01

AAC:03

ADC:69

ADP:04

APC:3005

APGA:47

APN:04

ADP:13

BP:09

LP:1807

NNPP:15

PDP:2334

PRP:06

SDP:98

YPP:01

ZLP:23

Registered Voters:99,035

Acredited:7948

Valid:7456

Rejected:275

Total Cast:7731

