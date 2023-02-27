2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Presidential Election Results From Brass LGA, Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A:16

AA’ 0

AAC:02
ADC:42
ADP:09
APC:3684
APGA:16

APN:12

ADP:03
BP:02

LP:2273
NNPP:25

PDP:6209
PRP:02
SDP:63
YPP:05
ZLP:21

Registered Voters:93,034
Acredited:12,899
Valid:12,404
Rejected:492
Total Cast:12,896

The collation officer, Bruno Ikuli disclosed that out of 3338 registered votes 2963 PVCs were collected but there was a hijacking of BVAS resulting in discrepancies.

Also in ward 9, there was violence according to him.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

2023: Enugu stakeholders tackle group over zoning claim

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The controversy over power shift in Enugu State gained momentum yesterday as some stakeholders on the platform of Enugu Rescue Group (ERG) has faulted another political group, Ife- Emelumma Enugu West, over its claim of an existing governorship zoning arrangement in the state, accusing it of peddling of falsehood. The Ife-Emelumma group had claimed that […]
News

Ondo impeaches Deputy Speaker, Assembly gets new Majority, Minority leaders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, has been impeached. Iroju was impeached following a parliamentary resolution where 20 of the 26 lawmakers were said to have signed the resolution. Following the removal of the former Deputy Speaker, the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 2, Aderoboye Samuel, was elected as […]
News

NNPC loses over N120bn monthly on fuel subsidy, says Kyari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that increase in pump price of fuel is inevitable as it is losing over N120 billion to subsidy monthly. This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of the company, Mele Kyari, at the weekly media briefing at the Presidential Villa Thursday. According to him, the current […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica