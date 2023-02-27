ElectionResults2023: Presidential Election Results From Brass LGA, Bayelsa

A:16

AA’ 0

AAC:02

ADC:42

ADP:09

APC:3684

APGA:16

APN:12

ADP:03

BP:02

LP:2273

NNPP:25

PDP:6209

PRP:02

SDP:63

YPP:05

ZLP:21

Registered Voters:93,034

Acredited:12,899

Valid:12,404

Rejected:492

Total Cast:12,896

The collation officer, Bruno Ikuli disclosed that out of 3338 registered votes 2963 PVCs were collected but there was a hijacking of BVAS resulting in discrepancies.

Also in ward 9, there was violence according to him.

Like this: Like Loading...