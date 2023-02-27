ElectionResults2023: Sanction Perpetrators Of Electoral Breaches – EU Observers To Intl Community

The European Union Observers in Nigeria, operating under the auspices of the National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute on the Nigeria 2023 International Election Observation Mission has called on the international community to sanction perpetrators of electoral violence in the ongoing general elections in Nigeria.

The NDI and IRI made the call at their preliminary joint press conference, addressed in Abuja, in collaboration with other international observer mission groups in the country.

Those who spoke on the occasion included, Former President of the Republic of Malawi, who is the head of the delegation, Dr Joyce Banda, and Ambassador Mark Green, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Woodrow Wilson, an International Center for Scholars.

Other speakers included Ambassador Johnnie Carson, a former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State; and an IRI Board Member, Constance Berry Newman, who was a former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

They also included NDI Board Member, who is an American political leader, lawyer/ voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams and IRI Board Member, Dana White, a foreign policy and communications advisor.

In the speech read on behalf of the coalition, Joyce Banda wondered why political leaders and candidates failed to honour the peace agreement they signed before the elections.

Banda said: “The international community should publicly sanction government and party officials who orchestrate, tolerate, or encourage electoral violence. Political actors should fully adhere to their Peace Accord commitments, including seeking redress of electoral complaints that may arise through proper legal channels and abide by the outcomes of judicial proceedings.

“Parties and candidates should hold accountable supporters to desist from any acts of violence, particularly during and after the tabulation and announcement of results.

Security forces should prioritize enforcement in areas likely to be targets of strategic election violence. The National Assembly should prioritize passage of the bill that would establish the Electoral

“Offenses Tribunal to better hold perpetrators accountable for electoral violations and alleviate the burden on INEC to prosecute offenders. INEC and security forces should widely publicize and consistently enforce the penalties fur committing electoral offences under the new electoral law, particularly vote to buy.

INEC and Security forces should also communicate to the public the number of arrests, charges, and convictions for electoral offences.”

Banda said the observer mission groups did not see anybody physically involved in vote buying throughout the 20 states, spread across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, visited by them.

The coalition, however, said, “INEC should dedicate resources to enforce campaign finance regulations, and make political party disclosures publicly available online and in a timely manner.”

The foreign observers also asked political parties to hold candidates, party members, and party agents accountable for participating in vote buying or inducement, hate speech or ethnic polarization.

They noted that despite electorate reforms by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the 2023 polls fell far from expectations, lamenting that logistics problems marred the process while the issue of naira and fuel scarcity worsened the situation.

They said: “Logistical challenges threatened the sanctity of the election. INEC should be more proactive, release results timely and respect the will of the people. Security agencies should probe all cases of violence experienced during the process and prosecute perpetrators.”

Like this: Like Loading...