ElectionResults2023: Sanwo-Olu Sweeps Ikeja Constituency (See Full PUs Results)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently sweeping the polling units in Ikeja.

In the result announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Sanwo-Olu seeking re-election in the state is leading across polling units in the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the Governor is also leading his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, while Jide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is extremely trailing behind.

Below are some results from polling units:

Polling Unit 085, Alausa

APC-43

LP-5

PDP-0

Polling Unit 052, Alausa

APC-16

PDP-0

LP-5

Polling Unit 036, Alausa

APC-97

LP-5

PDP-2

Polling Unit 054, Iyala, Alausa

APC-50

LP-9

PDP-0

Polling Unit 003/008, Alausa

APC-77

LP-10

PDP-2

Polling Unit 047, Alausa

APC-111

LP-12

PDP-2

Polling Unit 004, Alausa

APC-116

LP-19

PDP-7

Polling Unit at Oyeleke/Oshin

APC-58

LP-30

PDP-2

Polling Unit 075, Allen

APC-15

LP-3

PDP-0

Polling Unit 041, Allen

APC-43

LP-20

PDP- 1

Polling Unit at Allen

APC-88

LP-12

PDP-3

Polling Unit 005, Ikeja Bus Stop

APC-108

