ElectionResults2023: Sanwo-Olu Sweeps Ikeja Constituency (See Full PUs Results)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently sweeping the polling units in Ikeja.
In the result announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Sanwo-Olu seeking re-election in the state is leading across polling units in the state capital.
New Telegraph gathered that the Governor is also leading his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, while Jide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is extremely trailing behind.
Below are some results from polling units:
Polling Unit 085, Alausa
APC-43
LP-5
PDP-0
Polling Unit 052, Alausa
APC-16
PDP-0
LP-5
Polling Unit 036, Alausa
APC-97
LP-5
PDP-2
Polling Unit 054, Iyala, Alausa
APC-50
LP-9
PDP-0
Polling Unit 003/008, Alausa
APC-77
LP-10
PDP-2
Polling Unit 047, Alausa
APC-111
LP-12
PDP-2
Polling Unit 004, Alausa
APC-116
LP-19
PDP-7
Polling Unit at Oyeleke/Oshin
APC-58
LP-30
PDP-2
Polling Unit 075, Allen
APC-15
LP-3
PDP-0
Polling Unit 041, Allen
APC-43
LP-20
PDP- 1
Polling Unit at Allen
APC-88
LP-12
PDP-3
Polling Unit 005, Ikeja Bus Stop
APC-108