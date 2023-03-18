2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Sanwo-Olu Sweeps Ikeja Constituency (See Full PUs Results)

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently sweeping the polling units in Ikeja.

In the result announced so far by the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), Governor Sanwo-Olu seeking re-election in the state is leading across polling units in the state capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the Governor is also leading his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, while Jide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is extremely trailing behind.

Below are some results from polling units:

Polling Unit 085, Alausa

APC-43

LP-5

PDP-0

Polling Unit 052, Alausa

APC-16

PDP-0

LP-5

Polling Unit 036, Alausa

APC-97

LP-5

PDP-2

Polling Unit 054, Iyala, Alausa

APC-50

LP-9

PDP-0

Polling Unit 003/008, Alausa

APC-77

LP-10

PDP-2

Polling Unit 047, Alausa

APC-111

LP-12

PDP-2

Polling Unit 004, Alausa

APC-116

LP-19

PDP-7

Polling Unit at Oyeleke/Oshin

APC-58

LP-30

PDP-2

Polling Unit 075, Allen

APC-15

LP-3

PDP-0

Polling Unit 041, Allen

APC-43

LP-20

PDP- 1

Polling Unit at Allen

APC-88

LP-12

PDP-3

Polling Unit 005, Ikeja Bus Stop

APC-108

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Why Ugwuanyi’ll win Enugu North senatorial election –Ezugwu

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the National Coordinator of the Save Enugu Group (SEG) and Secretary- General of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP). In this interview, he speaks on Peter Obi’s presidential bid and the chances of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in the senatorial poll, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports What is your […]
Politics

Why INEC should conduct LG elections –Umoette

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Robert Ekutmfon Umoette is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State and a governorship on the platform of the party in the 2015 elections. In this interview, he speaks on how a united Nigeria can be achieved in the face of the current quagmire   What is your view on the […]
Politics

Nigeria’s security architecture has collapsed, says Kano LP guber candidate

Posted on Author In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR,

Alhaji Bashir I. Bashir, a mechanical engineer, is the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano State. In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, he speaks on the state of the nation and why he wants to be the next governor of Kano State   How will you as a Nigerian assess the current security […]

Leave a Reply