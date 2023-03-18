News

#ElectionResults2023: Sanwo-Olu Wins Gbajabiamila Polling Unit

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The incumbent Governor of Lagos State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the polling units of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Sawo-Olu wins his Polling Unit 008 at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area with 181 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP).

The results of the governorship and State House of Assembly as declared by the Independent  National Electoral Commission (INEC) are below.

Governorship.
ACCREDITED = 181
Total votes casted= 181
APC= 114
LP = 55
ADC= 2
PDP = 3
ADP= 1
VOID= 6
TOTAL = 181

House of Assembly
Total Accredited= 181
Total votes=181
APC = 108
LP=63
PDP=4
APGA=1
Void= 5
Total= 181

Adedayo Babatunde
