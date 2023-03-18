ElectionResults2023: Sanwo-Olu Wins Gbajabiamila Polling Unit

The incumbent Governor of Lagos State and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won the polling units of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Sawo-Olu wins his Polling Unit 008 at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area with 181 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP).

The results of the governorship and State House of Assembly as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are below.

Governorship.

ACCREDITED = 181

Total votes casted= 181

APC= 114

LP = 55

ADC= 2

PDP = 3

ADP= 1

VOID= 6

TOTAL = 181

House of Assembly

Total Accredited= 181

Total votes=181

APC = 108

LP=63

PDP=4

APGA=1

Void= 5

Total= 181

Like this: Like Loading...