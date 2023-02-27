2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Social Media Information Can Be Misleading, NCPU Warns Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NCPU) has warned Nigerians to be mindful of the results of last Saturday’s presidential election posted on social media, saying it could be misleading.

The coalition whose membership comprised former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Anambra State governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, advised members of the public to filter the reports they receive on the outcome of the presidential election.

Ojougboh who is NCPU Protem Secretary General, in a statement, said fake reports could cause a serious crisis, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body constitutionally empowered to announce election results.

“Drawing conclusion before understanding the scenario is not good for peaceful co-existence, because when the truth eventually comes out, the lies and false information will dictate the pace and action.

“The peace coalition is calling on the public to be careful at this point in time because sentiments are high and people differ in opinions and approach to issues.

“Our objective is to manage the expected post-election crisis in other to secure the unity of the nation.

“We have been telling Nigerians to walk the part of peace so that the nation will not engulf in flame,” he advised.

Ojougboh also cautioned political parties and their supporters against utterances capable of heating the polity and tearing the country apart.

“Nigerians should note that in a moment of crisis, the poor masses are mostly the victims, while the rich have ways of taking care of themselves.

“We should be mindful of inciteful statements capable of destroying a peaceful setting,” he further warned.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Why physical distancing isn’t necessary in aircrafts –Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he Federal Government has explained why one of the safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not be observed in the aircraft. According to the government, the cabin is safer than any hospital theatre because of procedures air circulated in the cabin goes through. Also, contrary to what passengers thought prior to […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Buhari warns leaders, members on PDP experience

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says dwelling on party’s internal crisis waste of time   President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to learn from the failures of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and avoid disunity, mismanagement and corruption.   This came as he said that dwelling on the internal crisis of the […]
News Top Stories

5G: Telcos fret over N75bn licence reserved price

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Cost based on global best practices, says NCC As Nigeria moves towards the deployment of 5G technology, telecommunications operators in the country have expressed worry over the N75 billion ($175 million) cost of the spectrum licence. According to them, the cost of acquiring the licence, which is to be issued by the NigerianCommunicationsCommission (NCC), is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica