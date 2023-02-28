2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Tambuwal Delivers Sokoto For Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won February 25 presidential election in Sokoto State.

Sokoto is the home state of the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Animu Tambuwal.

Declaring the results in the early hours of Tuesday, the returning officer of the election, Prof Kabiru Bala of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria said Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 288,679 votes to defeat his closest rival Ahmed Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 285, 444.

In the results, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with 6,568 votes while Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1300 votes.

In reaction, the agent of PDP and former Minister of Transportation, Yusuf Suleiman said the results did not reflect the wishes of Sokoto voters, stressing that over three hundred thousand (300000) voters in the state werbeingsfranchised due to electoral violence which led to the cancellation of 471 polling units.

But in a Swift reaction, the APC agent and Minister of Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi said nobody should bring confusion by quoting unsubstantiated figures.

