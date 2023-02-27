ElectionResults2023: Tinubu Calls For Calm, Promise To Accept Election Outcome

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu’s call is coming on the heels of losing Saturday’s presidential election of the state to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Speaking in a statement on Monday by the APC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the presidential hopeful said he would accept the outcome of the presidential poll, whether favourable or not.

The former governor of Lagos State further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

He said, “The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the 20 local government areas making up the state, Obi polled 575,524 votes to win Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Ojo and Alimosho.

Tinubu, on the other hand, garnered 573,001 votes from Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Mushin, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere.

Despite winning two more local governments in the state than the LP candidate, Tinubu still lost the election to Obi on the number of votes won by 2,523 votes.

The result came as a big blow to many APC supporters in Lagos who had earlier anticipated an early victory for the former Lagos State governor.

