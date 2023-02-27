ElectionResults2023: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso In Niger

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola, Tinubu has defeated Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in 21 out of the 25 LGAs of Niger State.

However, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar won in 3 out of the 25 LGAs while Peter Obi won 1 LGA in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...