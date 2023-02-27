2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso In Niger

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Bola, Tinubu has defeated Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in 21 out of the 25 LGAs of Niger State.

However, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar won in 3 out of the 25 LGAs while Peter Obi won 1 LGA in the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

