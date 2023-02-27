ElectionResults2023: Tinubu Wins, Beats Atiku In Jigawa With 421,390 Votes

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored the highest votes for the 2023 general election in Jigawa State.

While the former Vice resident and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar followed with 386,587 votes.

Announcing the results, the Collation Officer for the 2023 presidential election in the state, Professor Arma-Ya’u Hamisu Bichi from Federal University Dutsimma said, the election was conducted peacefully and the contestants scored the following votes.

He explained that the total registered votes are 2,341,441 and the total votes accredited is 961,670 while the total votes cast stand at 954,805.

Professor Bichi announced the scores by each party as APC scored 421,390, LP scored 1,889, NNPP 98,234 and PDP scored 386,587 votes.

He then, announced the total valid votes as 920,531, rejected votes stand at 34,274 while the total cast votes remain at 954,805.

