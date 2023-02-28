ElectionResults2023: Umahi, APC Petitions INEC Over National Assembly Election Results In Ebonyi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have petitioned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Out of the 9 National Assembly positions in the state, APC was declared the winner in six positions while LP, PDP and APGA were declared the winner in three federal constituencies.

Umahi while addressing journalists in his office at the centenary city, Abakaliki alleged that there were infractions in some polling units in the state and disclosed that he has petitioned INEC over the alleged irregularities.

The state APC Chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha who also addressed journalists in Abakaliki, opined that the party will challenge the results of Ivo, Onicha Afikpo North and Ezza North locals government areas where opposition parties were declared winners by INEC.

Emegha alleged that there were lots of irregularities in those local governments and that the party had already petitioned INEC over the matter.

On his part, the Director General of the APC campaign council in the state, Chief Austin Umahi, alleged that supporters of APC were harassed and intimidated in the local government areas. ENDS

