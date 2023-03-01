Metro & Crime

Elections 2023: NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) hascondemned election-related violence, especially the killing of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel, as well as seven NNPP supporters in Kano State. The Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Ojukwu (SAN), also noted the consistent attack on INEC facilities; attacks by unknown gunmen, political intolerance andhatespeechwerespecifically recorded during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Election. Ojukwu made this known in the third monthly review meeting of Mobilising Votersfor Election (MOVE) project in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports this is the Feb. Edition where Ojukwu described such acts as gross violations of human rights “Despite the massive turn out of voters, the law enforcement agent and security person- nelwereabletoexecutetheirrole as human rights defenders during the electoral process.” TheChairmanof theTransition Monitoring Group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjeni in his goodwill message commended the Commission for mainstreaming human rights issues into the electoral process. He said the National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms the election related violence it recorded in the month of February According to him, especially the killings of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel, as well as the killing of 7 NNPPsupportersinKanoState. NAN reports that the NHRC dashboard showed that there were three Bomb attacks in Anambra, Borno and Rivers. There were two attacks on INEC facilities, attack by unknown gunmen or bandits were two; political intolerance 12, hate speech 15, the reports said

