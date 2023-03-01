Elections 2023: NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) hascondemned election-related violence, especially the killing of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel, as well as seven NNPP supporters in Kano State. The Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Ojukwu (SAN), also noted the consistent attack on INEC facilities; attacks by unknown gunmen, political intolerance andhatespeechwerespecifically recorded during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Election. Ojukwu made this known in the third monthly review meeting of Mobilising Votersfor Election (MOVE) project in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports this is the Feb. Edition where Ojukwu described such acts as gross violations of human rights “Despite the massive turn out of voters, the law enforcement agent and security person- nelwereabletoexecutetheirrole as human rights defenders during the electoral process.” TheChairmanof theTransition Monitoring Group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjeni in his goodwill message commended the Commission for mainstreaming human rights issues into the electoral process. He said the National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms the election related violence it recorded in the month of February According to him, especially the killings of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel, as well as the killing of 7 NNPPsupportersinKanoState. NAN reports that the NHRC dashboard showed that there were three Bomb attacks in Anambra, Borno and Rivers. There were two attacks on INEC facilities, attack by unknown gunmen or bandits were two; political intolerance 12, hate speech 15, the reports said
Related Articles
How two ‘new converts’ stabbed RCCG Pastor to death in Lagos church
Suspected hoodlums have attacked and killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in FESTAC Town, in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State. It was gathered that the victim, Pastor Babatunde Dada, was killed inside the RCCG Chapel of Resurrection on 13 Road, 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town. The killing, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian bank partners Aussie hub to fund education
An Australian education and creative technology hub, Ehizua Hub, has sealed a deal with Sterling Bank Plc to bridge the financial gap in accessing online and on-campus quality Australian education. The parties who disclosed this in a statement over the weekend noted that, “Sterling Bank has integrated Ehizua Hub to EdPay via its Edubanc […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ibadan philanthropist, Bode Akindele, dies at 87
A foremost Ibadan businessman and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele died in Lagos yesterday. He was 87. The Parakoyi of Ibadanland was the Chairman of ARAMED Medical Centre built along Lagos Ibadan Expressway Ibadan. He built it some years ago to assist human kind in the society. It was named after his mother as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)