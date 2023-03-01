News

Elections: Ajaero faults INEC’s position on BVAS

Sunday Ojeme As controversy surrounding the real time transmission of Presidential election results by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) persists, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has faulted the electoral umpire over its claim that it is unable to upload and transmit the results for public view as earlier promised. Ajaero, who disclosed this yesterday during a tour of some NLC affliate unions in both Lagos and Ogun states, said the Commission had no excuse with the amount of money released to ensure credible elections. He said the electoral umpire had failed to learn from past mistakes of the electioneering exercise. According to him, “the mistake we noticed about INEC in 1999 is the mistake we are noticing now such as late arrival of materials, double voting and cancellation of results. ”Anybody telling you about network of BVAS is a liar. We have been using network, so it is unfortunate what they are telling us about BVAS and what is the rocket science about it?

