Elections: Ajaero faults INEC’s position on BVAS

Sunday Ojeme As controversy surrounding the real time transmission of Presidential election results by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) persists, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has faulted the electoral umpire over its claim that it is unable to upload and transmit the results for public view as earlier promised. Ajaero, who disclosed this yesterday during a tour of some NLC affliate unions in both Lagos and Ogun states, said the Commission had no excuse with the amount of money released to ensure credible elections. He said the electoral umpire had failed to learn from past mistakes of the electioneering exercise. According to him, “the mistake we noticed about INEC in 1999 is the mistake we are noticing now such as late arrival of materials, double voting and cancellation of results. ”Anybody telling you about network of BVAS is a liar. We have been using network, so it is unfortunate what they are telling us about BVAS and what is the rocket science about it?
Related Articles
Kaduna community to El-Rufai: We killed terrorists from Sudan, not herders
The Birnin Gwari Emirate Development Union (BEPU) has disclosed that the two persons lynched in the area are not herders, but terrorist-mercenaries from Sudan. The Emirate Union which released the Identity Card of one of the persons killed, explained: “Records available to them show that the lynched ‘herders’ were terrorist-mercenaries from the Republic of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US will ‘never’ recognise Russian claims in Ukraine – Biden
The US will “never, never, never” recognise Russia’s attempt to annex territory in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has said. He was speaking ahead of a speech on Friday from Vladimir Putin, who is expected to declare that four Ukrainian regions are joining Russia, reports the BBC. The Kremlin says Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dangote wins 2020 best company in infrastructure development, CSR award
Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, has been adjudged the best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its interventions that helped the vulnerable, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) also voted Dangote Group as the ‘Best Company in Infrastructure Development’ in recognition of its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)