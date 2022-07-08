Elections: APC goes spiritual, prays for Oyetola, Tinubu’s success

Nine days to the conduct of the gubernatorialelectioninOsun State, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, organised a special prayer for the success of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the polls. The interdenominational prayer was organised by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus. The programme held at the Ilerioluwa campaign office, Osogbo, attracted members of the APC support groups across the state.

Addressingthegathering, whichhadseveralclerics and party faithful in attendance, Badmus saidthe programme was aimed at seeking God’s intervention and the success of thepartyat both the July 16 polland2023generalelections He said since he believes in the efficacy of prayer, he decided to organise the prayer so as to beseech the Supreme Being for His ultimate protection, success and victory for APC in the coming elections, particularly the July 16, 2022 re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun state.

“Few months ago, our grand leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took the bull by the horn as he made known to us his intention of becoming the next president of this great country. His journey to clinging our party’s sole presidential ticket was not without inhibitions. Yet, it was the man who God has ordained, whopulledthrough all the storms and whatever was thrown at him, emerged victorious on that day: and that is Tinubu who is today the presidential standardbearer and candidate of the APC.

