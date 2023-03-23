Elections: Archbishop Martins condemns ethnic profiling, calls for peace, tolerance

The Catholic Church has warned that the ethnic profiling and violence that marred the just-concluded elections in Lagos State, if not promptly checked, could truncate the peaceful co-existence of residents in the state. Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins in a statement issued in Lagos condemned in very strong terms all forms of ethnic profiling, provocative utterances, and incidents of violence witnessed in some parts of Lagos state, before, during and after the recent elections. The Archbishop, in a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, described as unfortunate and unacceptable, the tension, hate speech and violence, especially before and after the recent Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in some parts of the state. The prelate urged the state government, as a matter of urgency, to call all parties to order and to put in place a machinery for the quick restoration of peace and normalcy. In the same vein, he imploredthelawenforcement agenciestosafeguardthelives and properties of all residents irrespective of tribe, religion, or ethnic groups.

Like this: Like Loading...