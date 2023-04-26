Elections: CSO’s move to protect online civic space

Following the spate of fake news and online bullying that characterised the 2023 general election, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of Safeguarding Online Civic Space (SOCS), has called for Federal Government’s support to combat the ugly trend. The group also sought the collaboration and partnership of the media, particularly, to combat voter misinformation and disinformation, so as to enhance inclusive voter and civic education.

The SOCS Group is funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) Project. Chairman of the group, Dr. Funmi Akinyele, who spoke with the media recently in Lagos, noted that misinformation, disinformation and fake news could be effectively combated through fact-checking.

She lamented that the integrity of the 2023 elections was significantly tested in the online space by fake news, which took different shapes as millions of Nigerians, particularly eligible voters, got information that shaped their opinions from social media. She said: “Considering the ripples left behind by this menace of fake news during the last elections, the overarching goal of this project is to protect online civic space by combating voter misinformation and disinformation, while improving access to accurate civic information inclusively.

“Unfortunately, some individuals, either by omission or commission, have distorted information, leading to misinformation, disinformation, and malformation. The misuse and repression of both offline and digital civic spaces, no doubt, have contributed to the perceptions, mostly negative, of members of the international community about Nigeria. “To address this, the Safeguarding Digital Civic Space for Electoral Integrity (SDSEI) project is engaging critical stake- holders across government, telecommunications, civil society, and the general public, united by an overarching interest in protecting the online civic space.

The intended outcome is to maximize the benefits and minimize the threats to proper enlightenment, freedom of expression, and education of the populace on their civic and voter rights, irrespective of cultural, religious and political affiliations. “Under the SDSEI project, fact-checkers across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria have been trained to combat the spread of fake news. The project has so far, been able to reach more than a thousand (1,000) youths, through public awareness programs via school outreaches at higher institutions in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt.

The SDSEI project has engaged industry stakeholders, including telecommunications operators and regulators in dialogues regarding their role in preventing internet shutdowns and other ways to facilitate the protection of civic rights online. “This project in the last four months has been able to reach thousands of online voters and information seekers using digestible information sheets and relatable skits on the 2023 elections. In addition, this project has raised an army of youths, 108 fact checkers, poised to burst fake news in the digital civ- ic space. We are happy to let you know that these fact-checkers were actively involved in bursting fake news that could have hindered the integrity of the space during both the recently concluded general and gubernatorial elections.

“Some of the tools leveraged by the SOCS group to achieve the objectives of the projects include relatable skits on voter and civic information, the creation of public service announcements on national radio and television stations, conducting outreaches to higher institutions, generating evidence on the integrity and openness of the online civic space before, dur- ing, and after the 2023 elections through survey development, ad- ministration and reportage, development of policy briefs, along with a political economy analysis report and tracker.

“To further combat voter misinformation and disinformation, enhance inclusive voter and civic education, and produce evidence regarding the open- ness and integrity of the digital civic space while monitoring the political and economic environment, we would like to engage the media in collaboration and partnership. To accomplish this, we ask the media to continue to help combat misinformation, disinformation and fake news by fact-checking and providing accurate reporting. “We expect that you will provide on- line broadcasts, reports, and web links that illustrate the SDSEI goals mentioned previously.

Together, we look for- ward to building a strong relationship that will last far beyond the project. We request that you please use your plat- forms to create an environment where the goal of safeguarding digital civic space is achieved.” The Lead of the Research Centre for Development Action, Austin Aigbe, explained that prior to the elections, 108 fact checkers were trained to burst fake news, which could have affected the integrity of the last elections. He urged government agencies to always release information as and when due to check misinformation, disinformation and misinformation. “Each time the government fails to put out information as quickly as possible, it creates rooms for disinformation peddlers to push out their own narratives and it takes more work to sieve out the right information.

The media must be conscious of the right information as a matter of urgency. If you cannot independently verify a story, don’t share it,” he said. Aigbe noted that fact-checking is not just about bursting fake news but also providing the right information. He stat-ed that the 108 persons already trained in fact check does not only do that online, as there are times when a physical fact check equally becomes necessary and unavoidable. Anita Graham of the Learn- ers’ Corner, on her part, said there was noticeable rise of interest on the part of the youth to participate in the 2023 electoral pro- cess, even as she advised that the youths should not be discouraged by the outcome of the election but to continue to participate with the right information. “The youths are encouraged to continue to take part in the electoral process irrespective of what happened in the last election. They should continue to be tolerant in the civic space. They should not give up but continue to be more interested in the political process with the right in- formation,” she noted. Since 2015, fake news and disinformation have played a role in Nigeria’s general election. For instance, in the 2015 elections, people knew that election-related disinformation was a problem. In 2019, it became a concern.

By 2023, it was existential with the heightened cyber stocking, bullying and fake news taken to another level. In Nigeria, elections are not only about politics. Religion, ethnicity, and origin all play an important role and are mirrored in voters’ preferences. And this is reflected in the kind of disinformation that is spread, as the two following examples show. In one case, the presidential candi- date of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, a Christian, was shown cropped into a picture in which he appears to be drinking alcohol.

This could be an at- tempt to tarnish his reputation among Muslim voters, as alcohol is prohibited in Islam. And there are posts that claim that trucks full of cash were allegedly seized outside the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s house on their way to a bank to make him look suspicious. Three photos were used to allegedly prove the incident, but the photos were dated back to 2022, 2020, or even 2014, as a reverse image search showed. More importantly, these posts were shared in the Hausa language, which is more commonly used among the tar- get group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Even though such claims are quickly debunked, they have been seen, commented on, and shared thousands of times. Altered images, manipulated audio or video files, and media used in wrong contexts were popular tools used to influence public opinion in the just concluded general election in the country.

In the face of these challenges, the Federal Government seems deter- mined to eradicate fake news, misinformation and disinformation from Nigeria’s cyberspace through control. Under Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act, it is an offence to spread disinformation. Such a crime is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of about N7 million ($15,000, €13,800), or both. Before the general election, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, asked tech giants Google and Meta, home to the social networks Facebook, Instagram, and the messaging app Whatsapp, to control the spread of misinformation on their platforms. Despite the spread of fake news and misinformation being taken to another level, the onus is now on the incoming administration to either re- pel the Cybercrime Act because of the rejections among Nigerians or amend it to meet the desires of the people and be responsive as well.