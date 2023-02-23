Elections: Fact-checking firms deploy AI tech to curb misinformation

As part of effort to ensure free and fair elections in Nigeria, Nigerian Fact Checking firms will collaborate with with International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) members Africa Check, Dubawa, and FactCheckHub, Full Fact, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology of Full Fact, a UK-based organisation to curb misinformation and disinformation that may mar the credibility of the elections. Full Fact, a UK-based charity which tackles misinformation through fact-checking and campaigns, is partnering with organisations dedicated to promoting credibility in information during the upcoming general election in Nigeria on February 25, 2023. The AI tools are to be used to stop the spread of misinformation during the election. The project was funded with $2 million grant by Google’s philanthropic arm, Google. org, with the support of seven dedicated technical Google.org Fellows who worked on a pro bono basis. The CEO of Full Fact, Will Moy, explained that the Full Fact’s AI technology has seen a 1000x increase in claim detection (i.e. identifying which claims are most important to fact-check) and helped scale their fact-checks to appear in 237 million search results in 2020. The technology, developed by Full Fact since 2015, will now be used in a Nigerian election for the first time, offering instant transcription services and real-time fact-checking during debates, speeches and throughout the election process to increase the speed and accuracy of information dissemination. Despite the emergence of organisations and initiative aimed at countering the spread of misinformation and promoting accurate information in Nigeria, fact-checking still faces challenges such as limited resources and difficulties accessing information. However, with the help of AI technology, Full Fact, is determined to make it harder for false and misleading claims to spread and erode trust in democracy. “Full Fact will also provide ongoing training and support to its local fact-checking partners during the election process. “Every vote should be an informed vote. We’ve seen first hand how bad information spreads during an election and it can’t be allowed to undermine democracy. Our AI tools, with support from Google.org, help fact checkers stay ahead of false claims and promote accurate information. We’re proud to support our partners in Nigeria during this important time,” Moi said. “At Google.org, we’re dedicated to using our resources and technology to make a positive impact on society,” said Dawn Dimowo, Government Affairs & Public Policy Manager, Nigeria. He added: “Continuing our support for Full Fact in Nigeria is an exciting opportunity to help stop the spread of misinformation and promote accurate information during the election. This builds on our ongoing efforts to support local fact-checking initiatives. We’re proud to support this important project and make a positive difference in the world.” Also speaking, the Editor of FactCheckHub, Opeyemi Kehinde, stated: “Using the Full Fact AI tool, built in collaboration with Africa Check, has enhanced our work ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

