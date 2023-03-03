Elections: FG Appreciates Foreign Observer Missions

Following the successful conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election, the Federal Government has appreciated the International Observer missions deployed to Nigeria for the poll held on Saturday, February 25.

The Federal Government in a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli said, “the support from observers contributed immensely to the promotion of democratic processes in Nigeria, especially for the forthcoming Governorship and State Assembly elections.”

The statement reads; “The Nigerian Government expresses appreciation to the International community, Civil Society Organisations and other development partners for their support and deployment of various high-level observation missions to Nigeria for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“The conduct of the largely peaceful polls is a pointer to Nigeria’s commitment to the promotion of good governance and democratic principles. Nigeria counts on the continued goodwill of the international community, as the government works towards the consolidation of democracy in the country.

“In this regard, the invaluable support of all and sundry will contribute immensely to the promotion of democratic process in Nigeria, particularly as the country heads towards the governorship and state Assembly elections on March 11.”

Like this: Like Loading...