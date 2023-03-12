Elections: FG may shift 2023 national census to May

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that the postponement of the 2023 gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections will affect the conduct of the 2023 Housing and Population Census. Recall that the census which would hold after 17 years was scheduled for March 29 to April 2 in all 774 local government areas of the country. Nigeria’s population is estimated to be about 216 million according to the UN population agency, UNFPA. Sources close to the Commission who dropped the hint at the weekend, disclosed that the decision is yet to be taken, but noted that the exercise would now hold between May 3 to 7.

“The census will be held from May 3 to 7 and it is a recommendation that has been submitted to the President. He is going to approve it anyway but it is yet to be decided.” The Chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, had given a hint of the shift of the exercise Thursday while receiving some digital items from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Abuja. Kwarra, while stating that the decision has not been reached, said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the next line of action. He expressed appreciation to the UNFPA for its support and partnership.

