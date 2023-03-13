Elections: FG to embrace electoral transparency -Group

The Digital Rights and Information Partnership (DRIP), a consortium of organizations, has called on the Federal Government to embrace electoral transparency and digital rights. He made the call at a press conference in Abuja to educate the public on the importance of safeguarding digital rights and improving transparent electoral processes. Edozie Chukwuma, communication officer, Digital Rights and Information Partnership, noted that Nigeria recently conducted the most contested election in two decades. Despite electoral campaigns, voter education and civic discussions on why the elections should be both credible and transparent, the election fell short of international transparency standards due to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s inability to effectively and efficiently leverage digital technology.

“Leveraging Digital media and the internet has its unique challenges due to our dynamic political landscape which was evident in the just concluded elections”. He lamented that the commission invested heavily in technology (such as the BVAS and IREV systems) to ensure transparency and direct transmission of electoral results from polling units. “However, polling results were transmitted manually due to reports of external interference and connectivity challenges faced which highlight the issues of citizens’ data protection, internet governance and unlawful shutdowns.

“Nigerians deserve protection against unlawful shutdowns and interferences as seen during the presidential elections which have decreased citizens’ trust in the commission’s capacity to ensure transparency and credibility. “Nigerians should be given an enabling environment to vote with an assurance that their votes will count and fear of the use of suppressive force that hinders civic participation.”

