Elections: INEC failed, deserves sanction, says Ikponmwen

Former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army and a leader in the South-South geopolitical zone, Brig-Gen Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its failure to adhere to the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act in the conduct of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Speaking to journalists yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, Ikponmwen said, INEC raised the hope of having a free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence, ballot box snatching by the in- troduction of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the 2022 Electoral Acts, but disappointed Nigerians by its failure to transmit the results of the presidential election results electronically through the BVAS.

He said: “I must say that INEC failed! Most international observers, including many ambassadors in Nigeria condemned the result. “The reasonable thing for INEC to do was to address the complaints, add these results that were not coming, decide what to do with the areas where there was violence, before you announce the result. “In all I can’t give a pass mark to the INEC authorities and I think under any circumstance they ought to be sanctioned. It is either something is properly done or it’s not done at all. “You can’t say you have done it, where you have not done it well!

“If INEC does not want to keep the provision of the Electoral Act of 2022, why did they do it? “Why did you give Nigerians false hope? Nigerians were rejoicing that we now have a solution for violence, snatching of ballot boxes and other things. In all, INEC has failed and cannot be commended. “I know those who contested the election are aggrieved, but at the end of the day, they will not be the only ones that will be aggrieved. “What is wrong is that those who have conducted the election did not follow the procedure that was entrenched in our laws.

“If anything goes wrong in evaporating the constitutional provision of our land, or at the end of the day the wrong person gets there, it will be a burden on the mind of those people who voted. “With all the electron- ics that were used, a lot of people are not happy with the procedure adopted by INEC, particularly the way the results were announced, even when the chairman of INEC said, he will look into the grievances of those who have complaints.” On the governorship and House of Assembly elections, he said: “What should be paramount is that Nigerians vote for those with the interest of the public at heart, he advised Edo People to vote for the candidates of their choices. “There is personal and public interest. When public and individual interests are in agreement, the individual interest becomes commendable, but when public and individual interests are in conflict, whoever pushes the individual interest will be anti-people. “We have no problem with the governor who is saying vote for my people, vote for my people. “It was just like the APC who won the whole 24 seats in the Edo State House of Assembly. “Then, they were rejoicing that they won all the seats in the House of Assembly, but I said, this is not a good development, as any government without a viable opposition will turn into dictatorship, Obaseki is saying vote for my candidate, because of me. “The ugly side of it is that the ordinary man will think that you are trying to raise a House of Assembly made up of your puppets. “Nigerians must remember that the democracy we run makes the executive, legislature and judiciary different, independent and distinct arms of government. Each of them must not be subordinate to each other. “Nigerians should know what to take and what to discard, I believe that what is right is for us to say to our people, vote for the candidates that you know will do their best for our nation,” he added.

