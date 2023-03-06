2023 Elections News

Elections: INEC Heads To Court Over BVAS Re-Configuration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking to set aside its earlier ruling concerning the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

INEC, in its legal process dated March 4, urged the appellate court, which will sit as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, to vary the order to enable it to reconfigure the BVAS it used for the February 25, presidential poll.

Recall that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had sought and obtained an order from the Court of Appeal to inspect election materials used by the INEC.

The panel, led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh made the orders after it heard two separate ex-parte applications the two aggrieved presidential candidates filed alongside their political parties.

However, with the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, the electoral body intends to ask the court to set aside the order so it can reconfigure the BVAS before the election.

According to the paper, the official said, “We have to approach the court to grant us leave to do the re-configuration, as this cannot be done without the court order.

“The re-configuration must be done on time as it would be done manually and would be deployed to the designated PUs.”

News Top Stories

Jega: APC, PDP misleading Nigerians since 1999

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for misleading and leading Nigerians astray since 1999.   Jega, who made this call during a lecture organised by Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development in Kwara […]
News

Nigeria ranks second on child malnutrition globally – FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday, disclosed that Nigeria has the second highest burden of malnourished children in the world and ranks first on the same index in Africa. Director, Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas stated this at a media parley organised by the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) […]
News

Paul Hilse Has Perfected a Model that Makes More Approachable

Posted on Author Our Reporters

From unlikely beginnings as a potential video dating website, YouTube has grown to become one of the biggest online platforms in the world. According to Pew Research, a whopping 74% of U.S. adults today use YouTube. Even more telling is the fact that YouTube has been reported by Hootsuite as the world’s second most-visited website, […]

