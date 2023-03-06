Elections: INEC Heads To Court Over BVAS Re-Configuration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja seeking to set aside its earlier ruling concerning the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

INEC, in its legal process dated March 4, urged the appellate court, which will sit as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, to vary the order to enable it to reconfigure the BVAS it used for the February 25, presidential poll.

Recall that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had sought and obtained an order from the Court of Appeal to inspect election materials used by the INEC.

The panel, led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh made the orders after it heard two separate ex-parte applications the two aggrieved presidential candidates filed alongside their political parties.

However, with the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, the electoral body intends to ask the court to set aside the order so it can reconfigure the BVAS before the election.

According to the paper, the official said, “We have to approach the court to grant us leave to do the re-configuration, as this cannot be done without the court order.

“The re-configuration must be done on time as it would be done manually and would be deployed to the designated PUs.”

