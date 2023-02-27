Elections marked by late commencement of voting in most states –Report

The presidential and National Assembly election which were held on Saturday was marked by general delay in the commencement of voting. The Executive Director of OrderPaper, Mr Oke Epia, disclosed this in Abuja. He said: “Based on reports from observers deployed across Nigeria, the OrderPaper National Assembly Elections Situation Room can report that commencement of voting was delayed in the majority of Polling Units as at 10.30 am, Saturday, February 25 2023.” Epia explained that: “This development was due to the late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which many of our observers attributed to transportation difficulties and other logistic challenges. “Our Centre is able to report in this preliminary finding that in three geopolitical zones, INEC officials arrived late to no less than 60% of polling units in the North West, North East, and South East geopolitical zones. “In the North Central geopolitical zone, however, our observers report that in more than 50% of the polling units, electoral officials arrived promptly; especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. “Recall that the guidelines by INEC stipulate that accreditation of voters commences at 8.30 am, after which voting takes place immediately. Late arrival of INEC officials, therefore, adversely affects this threshold.
