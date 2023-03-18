Elections: Motorists Stranded As Soldiers Block Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway (Video)

Motorists travelling along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway on Saturday morning, had a harrowing experience as they were held up in a roadblock instituted by some soldiers.

It was observed that many of the motorists who were tank drivers were not allowed to pass due to the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections.

One of the soldiers told New Telegraph that the road will remain blocked till 6 pm.

A tanker driver, Moses Francis said they have been on the road since 2 am.

He lamented that they may not be able to vote due to the roadblock.

