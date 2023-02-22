Elections must hold in S’East –Igbo leaders insist

Concerned Igbo elders have said they will regard as enemies of the Igbo nation anybody calling for sit-at-home or boycott of the general election.

The group, comprising former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simeon Okeke, former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, among others, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, insisted that the elections must hold in the region.

Chief Okeke, who read the text of the press conference, noted that since independence in 1960, this is the best chance of the South East to produce Nigeria’s president, and advised those agitating for Biafra that the best way to achieve it is through their votes.

“The peace you achieve with bullets from the gun is the peace of a graveyard. Your vote does a better job than the bullet from the barrel of the gun,” he further advised.

Chief Okeke warned them that if South East is denied the opportunity to vote “you perpetuate your problems and your detractors will mock and lord it over you until the next election (in four years) when you may have a chance to change your situation, using your vote to vote in your choice candidates “If you don’t vote, those you regard as your oppressors, who have denied you your rights will be voted in again and you will continue to grumble.”

Chief Okeke regretted that South East presently, is not what it was known for. “Our homeland had the tradition of peace and tranquillity, industry, academic adventurism and culture of family wellbeing.

“Today, a small clique of misguided persons, mostly youths, have inflicted mayhem and bloodletting to contaminate the orderly life of Ndigbo to the extent that one cannot freely go about one’s daily pursuits.

“People of the South East have been cowed into submitting to a sit-at-home order. “This irregularity which has also been extended to the election day, when people are looking forward to using their vote to speak their mind, must not be allowed to happen.

“It is for this reason that the combined voices of elders, youths, men, women and our retired military and paramilitary officers have come out to state unequivocally and reject this situation in its entirety.

“We must speak up against those who say there should be no elections. “Elections in the South East must hold. We call on the people of the South East to come out en masse on the 25th February, to vote and vote in candidates of their choice,” he asserted. Okeke stated that the quest for separate existence is not restricted to Nigeria alone; noting that in Britain, Scotland which is part of that country is seeking a separate existence.

“So also, is the case with Spain where Barcelona is demanding the same thing. None of them is demanding it by killing and maiming their fellow country men and women or by imposing a needless sit-at-home order or carrying out unspeakable acts of violence and destruction against their own people,” he added.

He stated that separatists in these countries participate actively in their country’s general elections and sponsor candidates that will be their voice in their parliament “where they argue their case and push it via a referendum to decide which way to go.”

Chief Okeke advised Biafra agitators to borrow a leaf from them and pursue their demand in a civilised manner. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring that the Federal Government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes freely without any intimidation.

“We salute our Royal fathers for the recent pronouncement they made assuring all of their subjects of safety on the election day February 25 and subsequent election days,” he said.

