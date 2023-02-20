News Top Stories

Elections: NGE urges INEC, security agencies not to disappoint Nigerians

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders not to let the people down in the forthcoming general election.

The NGE said the nation is at the threshold of another democratic transition of government with the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25 and governorship and states’ Houses of Assembly polls slated for March 11. In a communiqué signed by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of its Standing Committee Meeting in Abeokuta,  the Ogun State capital at the weekend, the umbrella of all editors in the country said Nigerians desire that their votes will count and are expectant of free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence.

“We call on the INEC to make good its promise of early deployment of electoral materials to polling units on election days and ensure its personnel, in their conduct, do not deviate from provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws guiding the elections.

“The NGE notes that all eyes will be on the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and urges the electoral body to ensure that the devices are in top shape, to perform optimally and actualise the intended purpose of their introduction during the elections.” The editors also called on the electoral body to ensure the secrecy of ballots, by ensuring that its cubicles are well positioned to achieve this and cameras are kept away from voters while voting.

The Guild noted the important role of the security agencies in achieving free, fair and credible elections, urging them to be unbiased and ensure that voters are able to exercise their franchise freely in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of intimidation.

 

The Guild also urged the security agencies to be on the lookout for vote buyers with a view to apprehending and prosecuting offenders and advised them to provide adequate security for electoral officials and materials.

Expressing concern over the activities of some political parties since the commencement of the ongoing campaigns, the editors advised political parties and their candidates to play by the rules and impress on their supporters the need to avoid violence before, during and after the polls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

One rescued as gunmen kidnap 2 in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

One of the two men abducted on Christmas day by unknown gunmen was later rescued by the joint efforts of the Police, Amotekun corps and hunters.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the abduction took place along Isan- Iludun road, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at about 6pm. The abductees said to be travelling […]
News

Christmas: Diaspora Group urges Nigerians to pray for Yahaya Bello ahead of 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Patriotic Nigerians Network (USA) has called on Nigerians to pray for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The group, in its Christmas message this evening, also urged citizens all over the world to pray for the peace and unity of the nation. According to a statement signed by its President, Solomon Itodo, now is […]
News

Customs intercept items worth N200m in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

As part of efforts by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) to meet its obligations in accordance with the laws of the land, the federal unit of the Custom Service Zone D, from August to date this year has intercepted contraband items worth more than N200 million. This was made available to media organisations in Bauchi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica