Elections: NGE urges INEC, security agencies not to disappoint Nigerians

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders not to let the people down in the forthcoming general election.

The NGE said the nation is at the threshold of another democratic transition of government with the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25 and governorship and states’ Houses of Assembly polls slated for March 11. In a communiqué signed by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of its Standing Committee Meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at the weekend, the umbrella of all editors in the country said Nigerians desire that their votes will count and are expectant of free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence.

“We call on the INEC to make good its promise of early deployment of electoral materials to polling units on election days and ensure its personnel, in their conduct, do not deviate from provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws guiding the elections.

“The NGE notes that all eyes will be on the operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and urges the electoral body to ensure that the devices are in top shape, to perform optimally and actualise the intended purpose of their introduction during the elections.” The editors also called on the electoral body to ensure the secrecy of ballots, by ensuring that its cubicles are well positioned to achieve this and cameras are kept away from voters while voting.

The Guild noted the important role of the security agencies in achieving free, fair and credible elections, urging them to be unbiased and ensure that voters are able to exercise their franchise freely in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of intimidation.

The Guild also urged the security agencies to be on the lookout for vote buyers with a view to apprehending and prosecuting offenders and advised them to provide adequate security for electoral officials and materials.

Expressing concern over the activities of some political parties since the commencement of the ongoing campaigns, the editors advised political parties and their candidates to play by the rules and impress on their supporters the need to avoid violence before, during and after the polls.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...