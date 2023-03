As the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections begin across the 36 states of the federation, no fewer than nine Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines have been snatched in Delta State.

New Telegraph gathered that the BVAS machines were stolen at the Electoral Officers office in Oporoza Ward 3, Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South-West LGA of Delta state.

The units with missing BVAS include Unit 001, Unit 004, Unit 007, Unit 10, Unit 11, Unit 13, etc.

Watch video below.

