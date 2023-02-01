Elections not do-or-die affair, Catholic Church tells politicians, political parties

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has urged politicians and political parties to ensure they stick to the Peace Accord signed months ago, adding that elections were not a do or die affair. Speaking at the 2023 Media Parley organised by the Church, the Secretary General of CSN, Very Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi advised the various political parties, their candidates and agents to be civil and respectful in their utterances during campaigns.

He noted that it had been observed that rather than market a party through issue-based campaigns and discipline of language, some campaigns were often characterised by the use of intemperate language, issuance of threats, character assassination and the spread of misinformation. He said: “We have also observed that rather than marketing a party’s agenda and a candidate’s manifesto through value-based campaigns and discipline of language, some political parties’ campaigns are often characterised by the use of intemperate language, the issuance of threats, character assassination and the spread of misinformation and outright falsehood about their opponents.

“The political parties and candidates should understand that elections are not a do-or-die affair and remember that no one is so good enough to lead another without his/her consent. “The candidates should stick to their signed peace accord and call on their followers to shun violence and thuggery. Only a peaceful election can guarantee the peaceful Nigeria we desire to live in.” Father Samjumi urged Nigerians to use the elections as an opportunity to put the country on the right track by ensuring they come out and vote in the right leaders as a better life awaits Nigerians if they do the right thing in this election.

