Elections: NUC orders closure of varsities, inter-varsity centres

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed the closure of all universities and inter-university centres in the country between February 22 and March 14. Recall that there have been concerns in some quarters if students whose polling centres were in a location different from their schools would be able to vote during the elections.

The directive which was contained in a circular dated February 3 and signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki, sighted by newsmen yesterday in Abuja, explained that the order was aimed at protecting the lives and security of students and university staff during period of the elections.

It reads: “As vice-chancellors of all universities and directors/chief executives of inter-university centres are aware, the 2023 General Election have been scheduled to hold on Saturday February 25, for the presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday March 11, for gubernatorial and state assemblies respectively. “In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all universities and inter-university centres be shut down, and academic activities be suspended between 22nd February and 14th March. “Consequently, vicechancellors and directors/ chief executives of interuniversity centres are, by this circular, requested to shut down their respective institutions from Wednesday, February 22 to Tuesday March 14.”

