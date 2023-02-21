News

Elections: NYSC DG charges over 200,000 Corps Members on security, credibility

Posted on Author Muyiwa Johnson, Abuja

As the 2023 general elections approach, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed over 200,000 corps members as INEC ad-hoc staff for election duties nationwide.

This is even as the Scheme assured corps members of their safety and better welfare.

Director General of the Scheme, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when he addressed journalists on the Scheme’s readiness for the 2023 general elections.

He expressed that over 200,000 corps members had been trained, presented and mobilised for the elections, saying that with the training, they were ready to discharge their duties responsibly.

“As we all know the NYSC collaboration with INEC began in 2011 and corps members have done extremely well in the previous elections, they have sacrificed their time, energy and we are proud of them.

“I can assure Nigerians that NYSC is ready to do it again, we spoke with them, and we have encouraged them, they are ready to give their best again,” he said.

 

