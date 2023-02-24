2023 Elections News

Elections: Police Deploys 8,000 Officers, Orders Restriction Of Movement In Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Police Command has said that it has deployed over 8,000 officers and men for the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP. Wale Abass who stated this while briefing officers in Makurdi said adequate security has been provided for the exercise, stressing that officers have been “directed to be courteous and apolitical in the course of their duties”.

Abass, in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene said that as part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe environment for the safety of electorates, prevention of hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on 25/2/2023 with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies and firefighters among others.

The police boss quoted the IGP as also “warning all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the elections.

“Also, the ban on the unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force and violators would be sanctioned appropriately”.

He emphasized that “only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres”.

He further said “all state-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

While empathizing with well-meaning citizens on the inconveniences the restriction may cause, the CP urged all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en mass to exercise their franchise.

He however warned that the command will deal decisively with persons who will choose to engage in any form of malpractice and violence.

