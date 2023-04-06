Elections: Retract Or Face Court Action, APC Chieftain Warns Datti

A chieftain of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Mayaki has urged the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to withdraw his comments disputing Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

Mayaki in a statement issued on Thursday said Datti would face legal action bordering on criminal incitement and sedition if he fails to retract his comment.

He said: “This is not a question of freedom of speech but rather what we must do, as citizens and joint shareholders of our country’s democracy and stability, when self-serving and irresponsible actors shout hate and dangerous divisive rhetoric into the loud and ubiquitous megaphones that are the conventional and new media.

“Regardless of anyone’s personal feelings and preference, the election has produced a winner who will be sworn in on the 29th of May in accordance with the laws of this country and the democratic norms we have kept since 1999 when we won back our freedom after years of bloody struggle.

“It is totally unbecoming for somebody to risk all of that just because his wet dream of seizing power was denied by the majority of Nigerians and for him to feel emboldened to go on television to spread inciting and seditious comments.

“This cannot just end at words; we must take action to ensure that there is never a repeat of such thoughtless action capable of throwing our country into chaos.

“Datti-Ahmed must offer an immediate retraction, complete with an apology to the APC and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or be brought in to answer for criminal incitement and sedition.”

