Elections: Stand for truth, justice, Kaigama begs INEC, security agents

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most. Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has apealled to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents and the judiciary to ensure their actions and inactions in the 2023 elections stand for truth and justice. Kaigama, in a homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral yesterday, inAbuja, expressed worry that any sign of result manipulationorcompromise fromINEC, securityagentsor the judiciary could trigger a nationwide crisis along ethnic and religious lines. Whilecommendingtheattitude of Nigerians towards conduct of the polls thus far, he apealled to them to continue to remain calm and accept the final result with maturity, by accepting which ever candidate is declared winner of the 2023 presidential race in good faith. He said: “We performed our civic responsibility yesterday by voting for who will become our President and those to represent us at the National Assembly. It is clear that Nigerians truly want a change, and this is the only waywe can havethatchange; not through violence or the reckless use of ill-gotten wealth, but the correct use of the ballot paper, with our votes being treated as sacred. “Even though internationalelectionobservershave commended the fact that in many places, the elections were peaceful, we should maintain the political maturity to accept whatever the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faithfully presents before us andbeforeGodastheauthentic results. “We fervently pray that there will be no manipulation in the transmission of election results, to enable people accept the results without bitterness or hostilities. We call upon the election officials, security agents, the judiciary and all those involved directly or indirectly in the elections to do nothing to suggest that theyhave been compromised. “They should stand for truth and justice, so that these elections will see Nigerians evermore unitedin true brotherhood and sisterhood, devoid of hostile religious and ethnic antagonism. “Some, like me, believe that the first rain that fell yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may be God’s sign that we truly need a new Nigeria, washed from evil, corruption, immorality, division, etc. May our Lenten season help us and all Nigerians to have a true change of heart, focusing on what unites us rather than what divides us

