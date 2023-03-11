Elections: UNILAG, LASU extend students’ resumption to March 21

Following the postponement of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, earlier scheduled for today to March 18, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to March 21. A statement by the university, titled: Extension of Resumption Date to March 21, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled. “As a result, the University Senate had approved the suspension of academic activities (teaching) from Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023,” the statement said. Similarly, the author- ities of Lagos State University (LASU) had in a statement, tagged: Extension of Resumption Date for Academic Activities in line with the university Senate’s Earlier Decision on the Ministerial Directive for Closure of all Universities and Inter-University Centres during the upcoming 2023 General Elections, also extended the resumption date for academic activities at the university to Tuesday, March 21. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji- Bello, on behalf of the University Senate, granted the executive approval. She further directed that all students are to resume on March 21, while examinations would continue on Wednesday, March 22. According to the statement, the decision was taken by the Senate at its 295th Statutory Meeting held on Thursday to review the earlier directive to close the institution for the general election.
