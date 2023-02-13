Elections: We won’t endorse, mobilise support for any candidate – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said it was not aware churches in Nigeria under its purview, received the alleged sum of N2 billion to support or mo-bilise votes for the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who cleared the air on the report making the rounds on social media, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, also noted that CAN did not receive any petition on the alleged fund. The apex Christian body maintained that it would not for any reason, endorse or mobilise support for any presidential candidate ahead of the general elections holding on the 25th of this month.

He said: “The attention of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to a purported letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that a certain sum of N2 billion was given by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi to churches under the umbrella of CAN.

“I use this medium to categorically state that the so-called letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and addressed to my office is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023. However, we will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public. “To set the records straight, I am not aware of any N2 billion given to churches in Nigeria to mobilise votes for any 2023 presidential candidate and never received the said petition dated December 22, 2022.” CAN also noted that findings from its Imo State chapter shows that: “The said Pastor Frank Onwumere has never attended any PFN or CAN meeting or in any way owned/ founded a church in the whole of Okigwe Road Owerri or even in Imo State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...